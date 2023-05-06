Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 to be released shortly at gbshse.in: Know how to check GBSHSE Class 12 scorecard

File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to announce the result of the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 4.30 pm. Once released, candidates can download Goa Class 12 result on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be announced at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa which will be held on May 6. The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, conducted the HSSC exam in the first term under the two-terminal system. Between November 11 and November 25, 2023, the first term exam was held.

The second term was conducted by the Board from March 3 to March 31, 2023. 20 locations across the state conducted the exam. From 9:30 AM on May 8 through the school login, you can download the Consolidate Result sheets.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Official Websites to Download Result

gbshse.in

results.gbshegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to Check scorecard