Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 DECLARED at gbshse.in: Direct link to check GBSHSE Class 12 result online

Candidates can download Goa Class 12 result on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 DECLARED at gbshse.in: Direct link to check GBSHSE Class 12 result online
File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the result of the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2023 today on the official website. Candidates can download Goa Class 12 result on the official website of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. 

The Goa HSSC Result 2023 has been released at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa which will be held on May 6. The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, conducted the HSSC exam in the first term under the two-terminal system. Between November 11 and November 25, 2023, the first term exam was held.

The second term was conducted by the Board from March 3 to March 31, 2023. 20 locations across the state conducted the exam. From 9:30 AM on May 8 through the school login, you can download the Consolidate Result sheets.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Official Websites to Download Result

  • gbshse.in
  • results.gbshegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to Check scorecard

  • Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board HSSC Results March 2023.”
  • Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.