Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 released: How to check Class 12 result online on gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 was declared today (July 18) by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on its official website gbshse.gov.in. Students can log on to the website to check their results.

It may be recalled that Class 12 exams of Goa Board were cancelled due to COVID 19 outbreak. Over 19,000 students appeared for Class 12 of Goa Board this year.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 Declared: How to check 12th Result online

- Visit website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education.

- Click on the link 'Goa Board Results' available on the homepage.



- Click on 'HSSC Result 2021'.- Alternatively, click on the direct link here - Goa Board 12th Result 2021.- Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student's first name.- Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021.- Take a print of the marksheet for future reference.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 is declared on the basis of 30:40:30 evaluation criteria. The criteria approved by the Goa Board means 30% marks was taken from class 10 performance, 30 % marks from Class 11 performance and 40% marks from class 12 performance.