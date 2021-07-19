Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at gbshse.gov.in - Steps to check, direct link

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Monday declared the class 12 or HSSC results. Students can check their results at the official website - gbshse.gov.in.

This year, the Goa HSSC 12th Result 2021 topper list will not be released. The students will be promoted without exams and so the state board has decided to not release the topper or merit list.

Goa Board 12th Result 2021 Pass Percentage

This year the overall pass percentage is 99.40 percent. The science stream has recorded the highest percentage. 99.68 percent in Science, 99.66 percent in Commerce and 99.51 percent in vocational stream.

A total of 18,195 students had registered for the examination out of which 18,085 candidates have passed the exam. Result of 35 students have been kept on hold because they are yet to produce adequate eligibility documents while 75 have been marked as needs improvement.

Goa Board 12th result: List of websites to check

https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/

https://www.gbshse.info/

https://results.gov.in/

Steps to check Goa Board 12th Result 2021:

- Visit the website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education.

- Click on the link 'Goa Board Results' available on the homepage.

- Click on 'HSSC Result 2021'.

- Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student's first name.

- Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021.

- Take a print of the score card.

Click here for Goa Board 12th Result 2021 direct link.

The GBSHSE did not conduct Class 12 exams in the state this year. The exams were originally scheduled to start on April 24 and continue till May 18 but were postponed after a state order on April 21 called for postponement amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state later announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the state in view of the pandemic.