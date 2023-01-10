Search icon
Goa Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Check complete schedule here

GBSHSE has released the date sheet for Goa Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Goa Board Exam date sheet 2023 out | Photo: PTI

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the date sheet for the Goa board SSC, and HSSC exams 2023. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Goa Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 can now check the complete schedule from the official website-- gbshse.in. According to the GBSHSE schedule 2023, the class 10 exam will be conducted between April 1 to 8 and the HSSC exam will be conducted from March 15 to 31. 

GBSHSE has also released the practical exam dates, SSC practical exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards while HSSC practical exams will be held from February 1 and the NSQF Practucal exams will begin from February 7 onwards.

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

  • April 1, 2023-- First Language
  • April 3, 2023-- Third Language
  • April 5, 2023-- Mathematics
  • April 10, 2023-- Second Language
  • April 12, 2023-- Science
  • April 15, 2023-- Social Science, History and Pol sci

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 12th

  • March 15, 2023-- English Language
  • March 17, 2023-- Accountancy, Physics, History
  • March 18, 2023-- Political Science
  • March 20, 2023-- Mathematics
  • March 21, 2023-- Chemistry, Business Studies
  • March 24, 2023-- Computer Science
  • March 27, 2023-- Biology, Economics
  • March 29, 2023-- Hindi Language
