Goa Board Exam 2022: GBSHSE releases SSC, HSSC term 2 revised date sheets - Check schedule here

The revised date sheets for the GBSHSE SSC (Class 10) and GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams 2022 has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). To avoid a clash with JEE (Main) 2022, GBSHSE has rescheduled the dates for Goa Board HSSC term 2 exams, whereas SSC exam dates have been revised as per the request from the Head of Schools and the Headmaster's Forum.

As per schedule, Biology and Geology papers for Class 12 will be conducted on April 8, which were earlier scheduled to be held on April 16. The Computer Science exam will be held on April 12, and the Marathi Language 2 paper on April 23, 2022.

To download the timetables, students can go through the official website of the board, gbshse.info. Goa Board SSC term 2 exam is scheduled to begin on April 5 and end on April 26. HSSC or Class 12 term 2 final exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 23.

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term-2 Exam Time Tables: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, gbshse.info.

- Click on the circulars tab

- Links for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam date sheets will be displayed.

- Click on the timetable link

- Download the GBSHSE datesheet.

Goa Board SSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

Goa Board HSSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link