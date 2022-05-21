Goa Board class 12th Result 2022: GBSHSE HSSC result to be declared today at 5 pm, know how to download marksheet

File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) to announce the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 soon. As per reports, GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result 2022 is likely to be declared on today (May 21, 2022) around 5 PM. Once released, Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 can be checked through the official GBSHSE website – gbshse.gov.in.

The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 of General and Vocation Streams are likely to be released.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 were held from April 5 to 23, 2022 for the general stream. The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Vocational stream exams were conducted from April 6 to 22, 2022.

The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 practical exams were conducted from March 1 to 25, 2022 from 10:30 to 12 PM for all streams.

Goa Board Term 1 Results for HSSC Class 12 Students has declared the. The GBSHSE Term 1 Exams were conducted in December 2021 to January 2022. The GBSHSE HSSC Results 2022 for the Term 2 Exams are expected to be released on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Goa Board Result 2022: How to download GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022

Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - gbshse.info. Click on the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 can now be downloaded' link available on the homepage. Enter your login details as asked. GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download Goa Board Result and take a print a copy for future references.

Goa Board SSC Result of nearly 25,000 students and 15,000 students for GBSHSE HSSC Results have been declared. Candidates can download Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 marks for Term 1 exams through the official website.