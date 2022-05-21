Goa Board class 12th result 2022 declared: Get the direct link here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 exam on Saturday, May 21 at 5 pm.
Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 can be checked through the official GBSHSE website – gbshse.gov.in.
Goa Board HSSC Class 12 were held from April 5 to 23, 2022 for the general stream. The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Vocational stream exams were conducted from April 6 to 22, 2022. Nearly 20 thousand students appeared for these exams.
Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - gbshse.info. They can also check their results at results.gbshsegoa.net.
Goa Board Result 2022: How to download GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022
Step1: Click on the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 can now be downloaded' link available on the homepage.
Step 2: Enter your login details as asked.
Step 3: GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download Goa Board Result and take out a printout for future references.
It's worth noting that students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days from now. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female students.