Goa board class 12 result Declared: GBSHSE to announce HSSC result TODAY at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19, its official said on Sunday. Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2021 will be available on gbshse.gov.in. Students can check their results with a seat number, school index number, and other details.

 

More than 19,000 students appeared in Goa Board Class 12 exams. Like several other states, Goa also cancelled its board examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was announced by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant that GBSHSE decided to cancel class 12 examinations after extensive consultations. The chief minister had said that the exams were cancelled keeping in mind the safety of the students.

 

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said. He also added that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other features of the Goa Board Class 12 results.  

 

Steps to check Goa Board 12th Result 2021:

- Visit the website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education.

- Click on the link 'Goa Board Results' available on the homepage.

- Click on 'HSSC Result 2021'.

- You can also click on the direct link here - Goa Board 12th Result 2021.

- Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student's first name.

- Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021.

- Take a print of the score card.

