Goa Board 12th Result 2021: GBSHSE HSSC result declared - Direct link here to download marksheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) on Sunday (July 18) declared the result of Goa Board 12th Result 2021 on gbshse.gov.in. Students can check their result with seat number, school index number and other details.

More than 19,000 students appeared in Goa Board Class 12 exams. Like several other states, Goa also canceled its board examination due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was announced by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant that GBSHSE decided to cancel class 12 examinations after extensive consultations. The chief minister had said that the exams were cancelled keeping in mind the safety of the students.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 Declared: How to check online

- Visit the website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education.- Click on the link 'Goa Board Results' available on the homepage.- Click on 'HSSC Result 2021'.- You can also click on the direct link here - Goa Board 12th Result 2021.- Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student's first name.- Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021.- Take a print of the score card.

Since the examinations were cancelled, the students are marked on the basis of internal evaluation. The marking criteria is based on the 30:40:30 format. While evaluation 30 % marks will be taken into account from class 10 performance, 30 % marks will be based on Class 11 performance and 40% marks would be based on class 12 performance. Marks of practical work will also be taken into consideration during the evaluation. In the 40% weightage criteria for class 12 marks, Unit tests, periodical tests and midterm tests will be taken into consideration.