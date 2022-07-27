Meet Pratima Tiwari, Lucknow girl who aced CISCE 12th Board exam with 97.75% while battling cancer

Photo: ANI

A 17-year-old girl, Pratima Tiwari from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh scored 97.75 per cent in the CISCE ISC class 12 exam 2022. You must be wondering that many candidates have scored a cent percent in the board exams this year. What makes Pratima's story so special?

The UP girl is very special and an example of strength. Pratima was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August. Needless to say, that is a piece of news that nobody wants to be at the receiving end of.

The girl managed to score 97.75 per cent battling the deadly disease. In these circumstances, people often find it difficult to gather the strength to still be able to even think about our targets.

Pratima is not one of those people. Recalling her days of prep and studying, Pratima Tiwari said, "I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness and hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration".

The brave and immensely talented girl says, "My aim is to become a doctor."

UP: Pramita Tiwari, a cancer patient from Lucknow, scores 97.75% in CISCE class 12 exams



I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration... my aim is to become a doctor, she says (26.07) pic.twitter.com/YtapZlrW3k — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2022

As per media reports, Pratima's school arranged for her to take the exam in Gurgaon, where she is admitted to a multi-speciality hospital and also let her take the mid-term exams from there.

