Ghaziabad to follow holiday from July 22 to 26 due to Kanwar yatra

Ghaziabad schools to remain closed from July 22 to 26 due to the Kanwar yatra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The Ghaziabad district administration ordered the closure of schools from July 22-26 in view of the Kanwar yatra, officials said. The decision was taken by District Magistrate RK Singh due to route diversions, they said.

In case any school will not follow the orders, action will be initiated against the management of that institution, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinod Kumar Mishra said. Also, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) has been closed for vehicular traffic and barricades have been put in place.

Keeping in mind the arrival of innumerable pilgrims, the Delhi-Meerut road has also been closed, the officials said.

Commuters have been advised to know about the diversion plan from the traffic department before entering the limits of Ghaziabad so that they may not get stuck in the district, ASP, Traffic, Ramanand Kushwah said.

Four control rooms have been established to help the pilgrims in case they face any difficulty, the officials said.

