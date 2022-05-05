Get AZ 900 training from Koenig Solutions: Here’s a complete guide to pass

As the name says, the AZ-900 Microsoft exam is one of the core Microsoft certification courses covering general Microsoft Azure expertise. The Microsoft AZ-900 test contains cloud basics such as vital Azure services, security, trust, privacy compliance, as well as Azure licensing and support. The AZ-900 exam is intended for people who want to gain a basic understanding of Azure fundamentals and explore the industry for further opportunities. AZ 900 training from Koenig Solutions help candidates pass the exam. The institute focuses on familiarising you with essential cloud concepts which can be learned from available Microsoft online courses. AZ-900 Microsoft Exam Details Microsoft AZ-900 exam consists of 40-60 questions, and the pass mark is 700. Different types of questions are incorporated in the test, including case studies, short answer questions, multiple-choice questions, mark review, drag, drop, etc. Since there are no penalties for giving incorrect answers, it is advisable to respond to all question

As the name says, the AZ-900 Microsoft exam is one of the core Microsoft certification courses covering general Microsoft Azure expertise. The Microsoft AZ-900 test contains cloud basics such as vital Azure services, security, trust, privacy compliance, as well as Azure licensing and support.

The AZ-900 exam is intended for people who want to gain a basic understanding of Azure fundamentals and explore the industry for further opportunities. AZ 900 training from Koenig Solutions help candidates pass the exam. The institute focuses on familiarising you with essential cloud concepts which can be learned from available Microsoft online courses.

AZ-900 Microsoft Exam Details

Microsoft AZ-900 exam consists of 40-60 questions, and the pass mark is 700. Different types of questions are incorporated in the test, including case studies, short answer questions, multiple-choice questions, mark review, drag, drop, etc. Since there are no penalties for giving incorrect answers, it is advisable to respond to all questions.

Module Guide to Successfully Pass Microsoft AZ-900 Exam This exam holds a lot of significance and can help you become a successful Microsoft certified professional. Thus, before you begin preparing for the AZ 900, you should have a firm grasp of the topics discussed below. The proportion next to each module indicates its importance in the exam. Additional information about the exam is further broken into subtopics.

1. Concepts of the Cloud (20-25 percent)

This category offers articles that help you recognize the pros and drawbacks of using cloud security and services. High Availability, Disaster Recovery Scalability, Elasticity, and Agility will be included. You also need to understand the

distinctions between Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx).

Know and learn about the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), consumption-based model, shared responsibility model, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Software-as-a-Service. Finally, you should distinguish between different sorts of cloud computing.

2. Azure's Core Services (15-20 percent)

In this area, you will learn about the basic Azure architecture components. It will explain the advantages and applications of Region Pairs and Regions Management Groups, Resource Groups, Availability Zones, Subscriptions, and Azure Resource managers.

You must also highlight the advantages and utilization of Virtual Machines, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Container Instances, Azure App Services, and Windows Virtual Desktop.

3. Azure's Key Solutions and Administration Tools (10-15 percent)

This category addresses concerns pertaining to essential Azure products. You should be able to discuss the benefits and uses of Azure Sphere, HDInsight, Azure Synapse Analytics, IoT Central, and Azure Data Bricks.

You should also expect questions about Azure management tools, including Cloud Shell, Azure PowerShell, Azure Portal, Azure CLI, and Azure Mobile App. Describe the features and applications of Azure Advisor, ARM template, Azure Monitor, and Azure Service Health.

4. Characteristics of General Security & Network Security (10-15 percent)

This portion focuses on Azure security capabilities such as the Azure Security Center, which includes policy compliance, a secure score, security warnings, and resource hygiene. It also contains Azure Sentinel, Key Vault, and Azure Dedicated Hosts.

For this part, you need to thoroughly understand the Azure network security issues, such as the idea of defence, the functioning, and the use of the Azure Firewall, Network Security Groups (NSG), and Azure DDoS protection.

5. Authentication, Administration, Confidentiality, and Compliance are some of the features available. (20-25 percent)

This domain requires you to understand issues such as Azure identity services. The utilization of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Conditional Access, Azure Active Directory, and Single Sign-On (SSO) are all heavily emphasized.

You may also expect inquiries from Azure governance features, like the function and application of resource locks, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), tags, Azure Blueprints, and the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework. Additionally, you should be able to explain resources for security and regulation.

Describe the aim of the Microsoft Privacy Statement, Trust Center, Azure compliance paperwork, Online Services Terms, Data Protection Amendment (DPA), and Azure Sovereign Regions in more detail.

6. Cost management with Azure and Service Level Agreements (10-15 percent)

This subject is heavily focused on approaches for cost planning and management. You should first discover cost-influencing variables, then cost-cutting considerations. Describe the functioning and use of the Total Cost of Ownership and Pricing Calculator in further detail. Describe the capabilities and use of Azure Cost Management as well.

Furthermore, this domain is concerned with Azure Service Level Agreements (SLAs) & service life cycles. You should be able to recognize activities that may have an influence on an SLA and define the service lifecycle in Azure.

Conclusion

The exam of Microsoft AZ 900 is considerably easy if you prepare well. After completing the paper, you will obtain your results within several minutes, but you'll have to wait a few days for a comprehensive exam report. Your evaluation will include details such as your aggregate exam performance and PASS/FAIL status. Besides that, a bar graph indicating your exam performance in key areas and instructions for evaluating exam results will also be present.

However, to pass with flying colors, following the module mentioned above and the available Microsoft certification training from Koenig Solutions is recommended. The institute focuses on imparting theoretical and practical training to ensure you are well-prepared to take on jobs once the certification is complete.









