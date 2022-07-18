Goa CET 2022 result out at dte.goa.gov.in: See how to check here

Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET Results 2022 was declared today (July 18) by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website-- dte.goa.gov.in. Over 3,000 students appeared for the GCET 2022 which was held on July 11 and 12.
GCET Result 2022 - How to check
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their GCT Results 2022 scorecards with them when published. This result would then come in handy while applying for admissions.
