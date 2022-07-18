Goa CET 2022 result out at dte.goa.gov.in: See how to check here

Goa CET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET Results 2022 was declared today (July 18) by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website-- dte.goa.gov.in. Over 3,000 students appeared for the GCET 2022 which was held on July 11 and 12.

GCET Result 2022 - How to check

Visit the official website of DTE Goa Common Entrance Test - dte.goa.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GCET Results 2022.' A new page will open with a link that reads, 'Click to download GCET 2022 Results.' Another page would open with the PDF file of roll numbers. Scroll through the list to find your roll number among qualified candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their GCT Results 2022 scorecards with them when published. This result would then come in handy while applying for admissions.

Read: AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here