Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Goa CET 2022 result out at dte.goa.gov.in: See how to check here

GCET Results 2022 was declared today (July 18) by the DTE Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Goa CET 2022 result out at dte.goa.gov.in: See how to check here
Goa CET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET Results 2022 was declared today (July 18) by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website-- dte.goa.gov.in. Over 3,000 students appeared for the GCET 2022 which was held on July 11 and 12. 

GCET Result 2022 - How to check

  1. Visit the official website of DTE Goa Common Entrance Test - dte.goa.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GCET Results 2022.'
  3. A new page will open with a link that reads, 'Click to download GCET 2022 Results.'
  4. Another page would open with the PDF file of roll numbers.
  5. Scroll through the list to find your roll number among qualified candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their GCT Results 2022 scorecards with them when published. This result would then come in handy while applying for admissions. 

Read: AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Private school in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, premises evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.