GBSHSE SSC, HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 and Term 2 dates released, check full schedule

File Photo

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE Board exam dates 2023 have been announced. The GBSHSE Board exam dates 2023 have been announced on the official website - www.gbshse.in.

It is important to note that the Goa board exams 2023 will be conducted in two Terms. While the Goa Board SSC Term 1 exam will begin on November 10, 2022, the Goa Board SSC Term 2 exams will begin on April 1, 2023.

On the other hand, the Goa board HSSC Exam Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022, and the Goa Board HSSC Exam Term 2 will begin on March 1, 2023.

Before the board exams, students will have to register for it as only those who do will be allowed to appear for the paper. The application process for both SSC and HSSC classes has begun on the official website. Notably, the last date to apply for the Goa Board Exam 2023 is September 8, 2022.

GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam Date: Goa Board Class 10th/SSC

Theory Exam, Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022

The second Term will begin on April 1, 2023

Practical exams

NSQF Subjects - March 3, 2023, onwards

Science/Geography/History - March 1, 2023 onwards

Pre vocational/CWSN special subject - March 13, 2023, onwards

The application process for the GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam began on August 8, 2022, and will go on till September 8, 2022.

GBSHSE HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 12th/HSSC

Theory Exam, Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022

The second Term will begin on March 1, 2023

Practical exams

Practical exam (general) February 1, 2023

Audit of Vocational courses February 1, 2023

NSQF Practical February 7, 2023

Goa SSC Term 1 Exam will finish on November 29, 2022, while HSSC examinations will end on November 23, 2022.