Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

GBSHSE SSC, HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 and Term 2 dates released, check full schedule

The GBSHSE Board exam dates 2023 have been announced on the official website - www.gbshse.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

GBSHSE SSC, HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 and Term 2 dates released, check full schedule
File Photo

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE Board exam dates 2023 have been announced. The GBSHSE Board exam dates 2023 have been announced on the official website - www.gbshse.in. 

It is important to note that the Goa board exams 2023 will be conducted in two Terms. While the Goa Board SSC Term 1 exam will begin on November 10, 2022, the Goa Board SSC Term 2 exams will begin on April 1, 2023.

On the other hand, the Goa board HSSC Exam Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022, and the Goa Board HSSC Exam Term 2 will begin on March 1, 2023. 

Before the board exams, students will have to register for it as only those who do will be allowed to appear for the paper. The application process for both SSC and HSSC classes has begun on the official website. Notably, the last date to apply for the Goa Board Exam 2023 is September 8, 2022.

GBSHSE SSC Time Table 2022 

GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam Date: Goa Board Class 10th/SSC 

Theory Exam, Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022 
The second Term will begin on April 1, 2023

Practical exams 

NSQF Subjects - March 3, 2023, onwards
Science/Geography/History - March 1, 2023 onwards
Pre vocational/CWSN special subject - March 13, 2023, onwards 

The application process for the GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam began on August 8, 2022, and will go on till September 8, 2022. 

GBSHSE HSSC Time Table 2022

GBSHSE HSSC 2023 Exam: Goa Board Class 12th/HSSC 

Theory Exam, Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022 
The second Term will begin on March 1, 2023

Practical exams

Practical exam (general) February 1, 2023
Audit of Vocational courses February 1, 2023
NSQF Practical February 7, 2023

Goa SSC Term 1 Exam will finish on November 29, 2022, while HSSC examinations will end on November 23, 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.