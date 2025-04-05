Once released, students can check the Goa Class 10 results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 examinations on April 7, a senior official said on Saturday. The results will be declared in the GBSGSE building in Porvorim around 5 pm, the secretary of the board Vidhyadatta B Naik said. The Class 10 (SSC) examinations were held in March across 32 examination centres. This year, a total of 18,838 students appeared for the exams, comprising 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls.

Where to check GBSHSE SSC Result 2025

Once released, students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Goa Class 10 results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net/#/. As per the official notice, the consolidated result sheet will be available for downloading from the school login service1.gbshse.in from April 9, 2025, onward. Schools can download the result sheets by logging into their respective school accounts.

Steps to check GBSHSE SSC Result 2025

1. Visit the official website and go to results.gbshsegoa.net.

2. Locate the Result Link on the homepage. Find and click on the “Goa Board SSC Result 2025” link.

3. Enter the required details, such as your seat number, school index number, and date of birth, in the provided fields.

4. Verify with captcha code

5. Click “Get Result” to display your scorecard on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

