'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

The police as well as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have filed objections to the bail application of Khedkar. The police have claimed that giving her relief will interfere with the probe into a ‘vast plot’ and may also harm the image of the UPSC and Police

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has sought the court to dismiss seven out of the twelve attempts that she has admitted taking the Civil Services examination, which is one of the most competitive exams in India. The accused Khedkar who is accused of cheating and fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits, filed this plea in an affidavit.

The rationale for Khedkar’s argument is her assertions of physical disability in the form of an “old ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear with left knee instability,” according to a Maharashtra hospital. She claims to be 47% which is above the government’s 40% quota for people with disability.

As a ‘divyang’ candidate, Khedkar asks that her seven attempts as a general category student be dismissed. If accepted, this would bring down her confirmed attempts to five, which is well within the permissible limits for disabled candidates, let alone the general category candidates.

Khedkar has been in and out of the courts and on August 1, a city court dismissed her anticipatory bail application. She went to the Delhi High Court and was told that the police can't arrest her until the case is decided. The protection from arrest has been granted until September 5 as the further proceedings are being held.

The police as well as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have filed objections to the bail application of Khedkar. The police have claimed that giving her relief will interfere with the probe into a ‘vast plot’ and may also harm the image of the UPSC and Police. The UPSC has described the actions of Khedkar as a fraud on the commission and the public, in an attempt to stress on the extent of the alleged malpractice by the accused.

Khedkar has dismissed claims that she altered her name and surname to avoid being locked out of exams by attempts rules. She said that her middle name was changed, and she also said that the UPSC did not find any mismatch in her documents while they took her biometric details.

The UPSC, however, has argued that Khedkar fraudulently attempted beyond the limit by impersonating herself, including assuming a different name and that of her parents. The central body has withdrawn her selection, which she has challenged in her papers before the court.

Thus, the further development of the case will depend on the outcome of the Delhi High Court’s ruling, which will ultimately decide the fate of Puja Khedkar and the future of the civil services examination’s credibility. The next date of hearing is September 5 when the court is likely to hear Khedkar’s anticipatory bail application and the replies of UPSC and the police.