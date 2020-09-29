gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021 Exam: Online registration application deadline extended; here are details on final date, fees

Headlines

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

As Kushi releases, here are 5 must-watch romantic dramas of Vijay Deverakonda

Diabetes diet: 8 low-sugar fruits to control blood sugar levels

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeEducation

Education

gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021 Exam: Online registration application deadline extended; here are details on final date, fees

The last date for submission of application form of online registration of the GATE Exam 2021 has been extended till October 7. To this regard, IIT Bombay has released the application form for GATE exam on their official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 03:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The last date for submission of application form of online registration of the GATE Exam 2021 has been extended till October 7. To this regard, IIT Bombay has released the application form for GATE exam on their official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in.

Organising Institute for GATE 2021 is Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

 

Earlier, the last date for the online registration of the GATE 2021 exam had been September 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the GATE exam had time to apply until tomorrow. However, according to an official notice on https://gate.iitb.ac.in, the last date for the online registration has now been extended to October 7.

Gate 2021 Exam: How to register online?

  1. Go to the official website of the GATE 2021 exam -- gate.iitb.ac.in
     
  2. Click on the 'GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)' link
     
  3. Find the option for 'New User' and submit personal details and credentials
     
  4. Sign in with your registered ID and enter other details in the application form.
     
  5. You will need to upload a scanned copy of the required documents and scans of signature and photos in the given format.
     
  6. Pay the application fee via the website.
     
  7. Finish the online registration process.

 

About GATE exam:

According to the official website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's ‘dhamakedar’ dance to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa' burns the internet, watch

Man experiences hearing loss following 10-minute kiss with girlfriend, details here

This Indian director has most Rs 100 crore films, way more than Karan Johar, Rajamouli, Hirani, Atlee, Shankar, Bhansali

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

'Rs 10 me 7 Golgappa hi kyu?': Panipuri seller beaten by customer in UP over quantity served, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE