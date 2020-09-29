gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021 Exam: Online registration application deadline extended; here are details on final date, fees

The last date for submission of application form of online registration of the GATE Exam 2021 has been extended till October 7. To this regard, IIT Bombay has released the application form for GATE exam on their official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in.

Organising Institute for GATE 2021 is Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Earlier, the last date for the online registration of the GATE 2021 exam had been September 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the GATE exam had time to apply until tomorrow. However, according to an official notice on https://gate.iitb.ac.in, the last date for the online registration has now been extended to October 7.

Gate 2021 Exam: How to register online?

Go to the official website of the GATE 2021 exam -- gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the 'GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)' link

Find the option for 'New User' and submit personal details and credentials

Sign in with your registered ID and enter other details in the application form.

You will need to upload a scanned copy of the required documents and scans of signature and photos in the given format.

Pay the application fee via the website.

Finish the online registration process.

About GATE exam:

According to the official website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.