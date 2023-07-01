Meet Praveen Sai Nakkala, IITian who quit Rs 17 lakh job, then secured AIR 14 in GATE 2023

Picture: @Nakkala Praveen/ LinkdIn

The GATE exam holds great significance for students who desired to get admission in the reputed IITs and NITs, PSU, and more. The GATE exam gives a chance to enroll in prestigious universities such as IISc, IITs, and NITs.

Many students take the GATE exam each year in an effort to achieve their goals. On February 12, 2023, the GATE Civil Engineering test was held, and on March 16, 2023, the exam's results were released.

Among the chosen students for the GATE 2023 Civil Engineering (CE) exam, Praveen Sai Nakkala secured AIR 14. Praveen hails from Adenki Andhra Pradesh.

ESC prelims exam questions are also good for gate preparations, and at the end of each topic, I used to jot short notes that provided me the advantage of being able to revise easily, he stated while sharing about his preparation technique.

The success story of Praveen Sai Nakkala, who quit his well-known corporate job with 17 LPA, serves as motivation for hundreds of other GATE hopefuls.

According to BYJU's video interview, Praveen said "I completed IIT Bombay in 2022 and in my third year I thought of studying for Engineering services and started my preparation in the fourth year. I was also placed in a multinational corporation, in one of the consulting companies from college. And got 17 lakh package. But then I realized that I wanted to work in a field that I am passionate about. and that's when I decided to quit my corporate job and prepare for the GATE 2023 exam"

Praveen also stated, "I started my preparation by studying the complete GATE syllabus until November and creating a study plan that suited my learning style," when discussing his GATE 2023 preparation technique.

After quitting his well-paying position, Praveen stated that he intended to pursue a career in civil engineering.

"I'm excited to learn more about my area of interest and contribute to the country's growth. Afterwards, I plan to work in a challenging and dynamic role that allows me to apply my skills and knowledge to real-world Civil Engineering problems." Praveen told India Today.

Praveen Sai Nakkala hails from a lowly family. His father works as a contract employee for a local municipal corporation. "My parents have high regard for government jobs," he continues.

He also added that practise is essential for performing well on the GATE. To identify your weak areas, take practise exams and work through question papers from prior years.