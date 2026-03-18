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GATE Result 2026: Results likely to be announce tomorrow, check step-by-step guideline to download scorecard

The organising institute will publish updates regarding the final answer key through the official GATE portals and social media channels.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

GATE Result 2026: Results likely to be announce tomorrow, check step-by-step guideline to download scorecard
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued a clarification regarding the release of the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Contrary to earlier reports, the final answer key has not yet been released, according to officials. The GATE result 2026 is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, March 19, 2026, as per the official website.

Updates on answer key and result

The organising institute will publish updates regarding the final answer key through the official GATE portals and social media channels. Aspirants are advised to check the official websites, gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in, to access the answer key.

Earlier, IIT Guwahati had released the candidate response sheets, the master question papers, and the provisional answer keys on the GOAPS portal on February 22. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, with the challenge window remaining open from February 25 to March 15.

GATE 2026 examination details

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted over four days from February 7 to February 15, covering a total of 30 subject papers and held in multiple sessions across the country. During the exam, both the questions and the answer options were shuffled to maintain fairness and reduce the possibility of copying.

Candidates were required to match the questions appearing in their response sheets with the corresponding questions in the master question paper.

Result announcement and scorecard

According to the current schedule, the GATE 2026 results are expected to be announced on March 19. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results and download their scorecards through the GOAPS portal. The GATE scorecard will include section-wise marks, the overall score, and the candidate's All India Rank (AIR). However, scorecards will be issued only to candidates who meet the official cutoff marks.

Downloading the GATE Final Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the GATE final answer key 2026 by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Candidates need to move to the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the GOAPS candidate login link.

Step 3: Enter the Enrollment ID or registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Go to the question paper and answer key section.

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