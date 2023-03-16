GATE Result 2023 declared at gate.iitk.ac.in: See here how to check

GATE Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the result for GATE 2023 at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The website is facing some issues due to heavy traffic, but IIT Kanpur has confirmed to have released the GATE Result 2023 on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 can now check their results. Candidates must log in to the portal using their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE result 2023.

GATE Result 2023: How to check

Visit the GOAPS portal website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in 2023

Now, login using the credentials

Enter GATE login details – enrollment ID or email address and password.

Click on the ‘GATE 2023 result’ tab.

IITK GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff 2023 will be mentioned along with the candidate details and marks scored.

GATE 2023: Exam details

GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. The first shift of the engineering entrance exam was held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was held between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.