Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GATE Result 2023 declared at gate.iitk.ac.in: See here how to check

GATE 2023 result has been released by the IIT Kanpur today (March 16).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

GATE Result 2023 declared at gate.iitk.ac.in: See here how to check
GATE Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the result for GATE 2023 at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The website is facing some issues due to heavy traffic, but IIT Kanpur has confirmed to have released the GATE Result 2023 on the official website. 

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 can now check their results. Candidates must log in to the portal using their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE result 2023. 

GATE Result 2023: How to check 

Visit the GOAPS portal website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in 2023
Now, login using the credentials
Enter GATE login details – enrollment ID or email address and password.
Click on the ‘GATE 2023 result’ tab.
IITK GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff 2023 will be mentioned along with the candidate details and marks scored.

Read: GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online

 

GATE 2023: Exam details 

GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers.  The first shift of the engineering entrance exam was held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was held between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.