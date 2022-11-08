Search icon
GATE 2023 application correction window has been opened at gate.iitk.ac.in: Last date to make changes, steps here

IIT Kanpur has opened the window to make corrections in the GATE 2023 application form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

GATE 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has initiated the application form correction process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today (November 8) at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can now make modifications, if any, to their GATE 2023 application form till November 14.  

The GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 13 for 29 papers. GATE paper will be held for a total of 100 marks. While General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks). One candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. 

GATE 2023 application form: How to make corrections 

  • Visit the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Click on the login tab
  • Submit enrollment id and password
  • On the next window, edit and modify GATE 2023 application form
  • Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
  • Submit the GATE 2023 application form.
