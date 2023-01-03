GATE 2023 admit card release date postponed: Revised dates, how to download

GATE 2023 admit card release date postponed | Photo: PTI

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card release date has been postponed. Now the GATE 2023 admit card will be released on January 9 which was earlier scheduled to be released today (January 3). Candidates can now download the admit card for GATE 2023 exams in February from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed due to operational reasons.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” a social media post by the administering body said. The GATE 2023 will is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 mock test links from last year have also been made available at the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download