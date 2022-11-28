GATE 2023 schedule out at gate.iitk.ac.in: Exam timing, pattern, important dates here

GATE 2023 schedule has been released | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination, today (November 28). Candidates can check the GATE 2023 schedule from the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the GATE 2023 admit card from January 03, 2023.

GATE 2023 EXAM: Check timing

The GATE 2023 examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will begin at 9:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm and the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper.

GATE 2023: Paper pattern

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers for GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely objective type. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE 2023: Important dates