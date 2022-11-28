Search icon
GATE 2023 schedule out at gate.iitk.ac.in: Exam timing, pattern, important dates here

GATE 2023 examination schedule has been released at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

GATE 2023 schedule has been released | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination, today (November 28). Candidates can check the GATE 2023 schedule from the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. 

As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the GATE 2023 admit card from January 03, 2023.

GATE 2023 EXAM: Check timing

The GATE 2023 examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will begin at 9:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm and the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper.

GATE 2023: Paper pattern

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers for GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely objective type. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

Read: CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 updates: Only one exam this year, datesheet expected soon

GATE 2023: Important dates 

  • 03rd Jan 2023: Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
  • 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023: Exam Dates
  • 15th Feb 2023: Candidate’s response available on Application portal
  • 21st Feb 2023: Answer keys available on Application portal
  • 22nd to 25th Feb, 2023:Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
  • 16th Mar 2023: Announcement of Results for GATE 2023
  • 21st Mar, 2023: Score card available for download
