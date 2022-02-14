GATE Exam 2022: Answer Keys, Results to release on THIS date - Check important updates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) finally concluded on February 12, 2022. The exam was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur for all 29 subjects.

The official answer key for the exam will be released on February 21 while the unofficial answer key and analysis have already been released. Notably, IIT Kharagpur will also release a GATE 2022 response sheet on February 15, 2022, while the final result of the exam will be released on March 17, 2022.

The answer keys will be released in PDF form along with the question paper, Notably, the response sheet will be released under the GOAPS.

Candidates can challenge their answer keys between February 22-25, 2022.

Here's how to check GATE 2022 answer keys:

- Visit official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Click on GATE 2022 answer key link

- Once redirected, you will see a table with subjects. Click on the subject name that you want to check or use Ctrl+F to search your paper code.

- Once you find the question paper and answer key, you can download it

Here's how you can check the GATE 2022 result:

- Visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

- Login to GOAPS via email ID, password and submit

- GOAPS will open your results.