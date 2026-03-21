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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis? Here's what we know

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis?

'Deduct from contract': R Ashwin suggests penalty for bowlers who avoid completing four overs in IPL

'Deduct from contract': R Ashwin suggests penalty for bowlers who avoid completi

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EDUCATION

GATE COAP 2026: Schedule released for Round 1, check important dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026). Students can access the portal to take admission to MTech programmes and recruitment in PSUs.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

GATE COAP 2026: Schedule released for Round 1, check important dates
GATE COAP 2026: Schedule released for Round 1, check important dates
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    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026). Students can access the portal to take admission to Master of Technology (MTech) programmes and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). 

    The registration for COAP 2026 will start soon on the official website. Candidates who have a valid GATE score can register themselves. Earlier, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati announced the GATE 2026 results on March 19. According to the rules, candidates who have qualified GATE 2026, 2025 or 2024 can apply for the registration. As per the rules, all eligible candidates must apply separately to each institute or PSU for MTech admission or jobs. 

    COAP is only used to accept or reject offers. 

    COAP 2026: Important dates 

    Rounds Time window to view offers and decide Accept & freeze Retain & wait Reject & Wait
    1. May 11 (10:00 AM) – May 13 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes
    2. May 17 (10:00 AM) – May 20 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes Yes
    3. May 24 (10:00 AM) – May 27 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes / No Yes
    4. May 31 (10:00 AM) – June 3 (09:00 AM) Yes Yes/No Yes
    5. June 5 (10:00 AM) – June 10 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes
    6. June 13 (10:00 AM) – June 17 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes
    7. June 20 (10:00 AM) – June 23 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes
    8. June 27 (10:00 AM) – July 1 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes
    9. July 3 (10:00 AM) – July 5 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes
    10. July 8 (10:00 AM) – July 10 (09:00 AM) Yes No Yes

    Options available to candidates 

    In every round, candidates can see the offers made by institutes and can choose from the options below: 

    Accept and Freeze: Accept the offer and fix it do not wait for other options 

    Retain and Wait: Hold the offer but wait for a better one 

    Reject and Wait: Reject the current offer and wait for others 

    Points to note 

    -Candidates can choose “Retain and Wait” only two times for the same institute and course  

    -In rounds 1 to 4, all three options will be given 

    -If no option is selected in a round, that offer will be rejected automatically 

    -In round 5, only “Accept and Freeze” or “Reject” options are allowed 

    -From rounds 6 to 10, only final decisions can be made (Accept and Freeze or Reject) 

    -Round 10 will be conducted only if some institutes continue the process after round 9

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