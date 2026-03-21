GATE COAP 2026: Schedule released for Round 1, check important dates

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EDUCATION
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026). Students can access the portal to take admission to MTech programmes and recruitment in PSUs.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026). Students can access the portal to take admission to Master of Technology (MTech) programmes and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).
The registration for COAP 2026 will start soon on the official website. Candidates who have a valid GATE score can register themselves. Earlier, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati announced the GATE 2026 results on March 19. According to the rules, candidates who have qualified GATE 2026, 2025 or 2024 can apply for the registration. As per the rules, all eligible candidates must apply separately to each institute or PSU for MTech admission or jobs.
COAP is only used to accept or reject offers.
|Rounds
|Time window to view offers and decide
|Accept & freeze
|Retain & wait
|Reject & Wait
|1.
|May 11 (10:00 AM) – May 13 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|2.
|May 17 (10:00 AM) – May 20 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|3.
|May 24 (10:00 AM) – May 27 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|Yes / No
|Yes
|4.
|May 31 (10:00 AM) – June 3 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|Yes/No
|Yes
|5.
|June 5 (10:00 AM) – June 10 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|6.
|June 13 (10:00 AM) – June 17 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|7.
|June 20 (10:00 AM) – June 23 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|8.
|June 27 (10:00 AM) – July 1 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|9.
|July 3 (10:00 AM) – July 5 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|10.
|July 8 (10:00 AM) – July 10 (09:00 AM)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
In every round, candidates can see the offers made by institutes and can choose from the options below:
Accept and Freeze: Accept the offer and fix it do not wait for other options
Retain and Wait: Hold the offer but wait for a better one
Reject and Wait: Reject the current offer and wait for others
-Candidates can choose “Retain and Wait” only two times for the same institute and course
-In rounds 1 to 4, all three options will be given
-If no option is selected in a round, that offer will be rejected automatically
-In round 5, only “Accept and Freeze” or “Reject” options are allowed
-From rounds 6 to 10, only final decisions can be made (Accept and Freeze or Reject)
-Round 10 will be conducted only if some institutes continue the process after round 9