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GATE 2027 Registration: Application form to be available from August 27, check direct link, documents required and more

GATE 2027 application window opens on August 27: Know important dates, documents needed, DigiLocker verification, application process and exam schedule.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

GATE 2027 Registration: Application form to be available from August 27, check direct link, documents required and more
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    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, will begin the registration process on August 27, 2026. The exam enables admissions to higher education programmes in engineering, including ME, MTech and PhD.

    Candidates should keep their documents ready before the window opens to avoid last-minute issues.

    GATE 2027 registration link

    As per the revised schedule, registration will be held on gate2027.iitm.ac.in via GOAPS. Regular registration will close on September 27, while the extended window with late fee will be available till October 5. 

    Candidates must make sure the details entered in the form match their official records and cross-check everything before submitting.

    GATE 2027 eegistration: Documents required

    1. Recent passport-size photograph

    2. Scanned signature

    3. Valid government-issued photo ID

    4. Category certificate, if applicable

    5. PwD certificate, if applicable

    6. Educational qualification details

    7. Details of the qualifying degree

    8. College or university details

    9. Personal and communication details

    10. DigiLocker account and required verification details

    Note: It is advisable to keep clear scanned copies of all required documents ready in the prescribed format and file size.

    Candidates should check the official guidelines for photograph, signature and other document specifications and resize the files if needed before starting the registration.

    GATE 2027: Key dates to remember

    Event Date
    Registration begins August 27, 2026
    Last date to apply without late fee September 27, 2026
    Last date to apply with late fee October 5, 2026
    Application correction window October 14 to 21, 2026
    GATE 2027 examination February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027

    GATE 2027 registration fee

    During the regular registration window, the application fee is Rs 1,000 per paper for women, SC, ST and PwD candidates, and Rs 2,000 per paper for all other categories.

    An additional late fee of Rs 500 per paper will be applicable for those applying in the extended period.

    The fee can be paid online via UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking. Candidates are advised to apply within the regular deadline to avoid the extra charge.

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