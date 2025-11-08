GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedule and other details

BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...
EDUCATION
IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 exam schedule, which will take place on February 7, 8 and 15, 2026, in two shifts. The exam, crucial for postgraduate admissions and PSU recruitment, consists of 65 questions. Candidates can check the full schedule and important dates for preparation.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially announced the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. This highly competitive examination is a gateway for engineering graduates seeking admission to postgraduate programs or aiming for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). As one of the most prestigious exams in the country, candidates must stay updated on the schedule and exam pattern.
The GATE 2026 exam is set to be held on February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026, across multiple cities in India. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the forenoon shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. A total of 235 test centres have been designated across eight IIT Zones, ensuring that candidates from all regions can participate in the exam with ease.
GATE serves as the gateway for admissions to various M.Tech programs and research-based courses at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and other top engineering colleges. Additionally, it opens up job opportunities in PSUs, where candidates can be hired for engineering-related roles.
The examination will be conducted in an online format, known as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It will consist of 65 questions divided into three main sections: General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and Core Engineering subjects. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours, and the maximum score is 100.
The types of questions included are Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Please note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in MCQs; however, there will be no negative marking for MSQs and NAT questions.
For candidates preparing for GATE 2026, it is essential to stay informed about all the important dates. The application process for GATE 2026 will begin on November 10, 2025, and the admit cards will be released by the second week of January 2026. The results will be declared on March 19, 2026, followed by the availability of scorecards for download from March 28, 2026, to May 31, 2026.
With the exam dates now confirmed, candidates should focus on refining their preparation strategies. Understanding the pattern and structure of the GATE exam is key to performing well. It’s recommended that aspirants divide their study time effectively among the three sections, with particular emphasis on the core engineering subjects and Engineering Mathematics. Regular practice through mock tests and solving previous years’ papers can also help improve time management skills.
GATE 2026 presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring engineers to take the next step in their academic and professional journey. By adhering to the exam schedule and planning effectively, candidates can ensure they are well-prepared for this challenging yet rewarding exam.