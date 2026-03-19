FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed in LSG practice

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR practice clash - Watch

Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; Is US-Iran tensions the trigger?

Saudi Arabia sends stern warning to Iran after attack on Yanbu oil refinery, ‘Patience is not unlimited’

Sara Arjun’s father Raj Arjun opens up on her film journey amid Dhurandhar buzz: Says 'she held my soul'

Gautam Gambhir moves Delhi High Court over deepfakes, seeks Rs 2.5 crore in damages

Is LPG crisis in India real or panic-driven? Breakdown of how US-Iran war disrupts supply chain, fuels hoarding, pushes prices

GATE 2026 Result out at goaps.iitg.ac.in.: IIT Guwahati releases toppers' list; check how to download GATE merit list pdf

Who is Lalit Modi? Cricket’s most controversial mind returns with 'call me' remark to Kavya Maran amid Abrar Ahmed row

GATE 2026 Result Out! Check scorecards at goaps.iitg.ac.in, steps to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed in LSG practice

'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR practice clash - Watch

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR

Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; Is US-Iran tensions the trigger?

Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; details here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

GATE 2026 Result Out! Check scorecards at goaps.iitg.ac.in, steps to download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been released, and candidates can now check their scores on the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

GATE 2026 Result Out! Check scorecards at goaps.iitg.ac.in, steps to download
GATE 2026 Results out on official website
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been officially released and the candidates can now check their scorecard on the official websites at both gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. However, candidates can download their scorecard from March 27 on the same portals as they will be made available later. 

The results have been announced by IIT Guwahati. Canidates must keep handy their enrolment ID/email and password as they can check their scores only after filling this information.

Also, alongside checking and downloading their results, candidates can also download the GATE 2026 merit list PDF from the official websites. The scorecard is crucial for the candidates as it is a significant step for those seeking admission to postgraduate programmes or applying for PSU recruitment.

Steps to download GATE scorecard

To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates must follow these steps - 

-Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in 

-Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link 

-Enter login credentials using registration number, roll number/date of birth 

-GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen 

-Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout. 

How to download GATE merit list pdf?

To download GATE merit list PDF, candidates must follow these steps

-Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.

-Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link.

-The GATE merit list PDF will be shown on the screen for download

-Save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.

GATE is one of India's most prestigious national-level exams, which allows eligible candidates to take admissions in MTech courses in reputable national institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs and other top institutes, along with recruitment opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The validity of GATE 2026 score will remain for three years, making it useful for both immediate admissions and future opportunities.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed in LSG practice
'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR practice clash - Watch
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR
Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; Is US-Iran tensions the trigger?
Sensex plummets 2400 points, Rs 12 lakh crore lost in brutal crash; details here
Saudi Arabia sends stern warning to Iran after attack on Yanbu oil refinery, ‘Patience is not unlimited’
Saudi Arabia sends stern warning to Iran after attack on Yanbu oil refinery, ‘Pa
Sara Arjun’s father Raj Arjun opens up on her film journey amid Dhurandhar buzz: Says 'she held my soul'
Sara Arjun’s father Raj Arjun opens up on her film journey amid Dhurandhar buzz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement