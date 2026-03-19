GATE 2026 Result Out! Check scorecards at goaps.iitg.ac.in, steps to download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been released, and candidates can now check their scores on the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Results out on official website

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been officially released and the candidates can now check their scorecard on the official websites at both gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. However, candidates can download their scorecard from March 27 on the same portals as they will be made available later.

The results have been announced by IIT Guwahati. Canidates must keep handy their enrolment ID/email and password as they can check their scores only after filling this information.

Also, alongside checking and downloading their results, candidates can also download the GATE 2026 merit list PDF from the official websites. The scorecard is crucial for the candidates as it is a significant step for those seeking admission to postgraduate programmes or applying for PSU recruitment.

Steps to download GATE scorecard

To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates must follow these steps -

-Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in

-Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link

-Enter login credentials using registration number, roll number/date of birth

-GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

-Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout.

How to download GATE merit list pdf?

To download GATE merit list PDF, candidates must follow these steps

-Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.

-Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link.

-The GATE merit list PDF will be shown on the screen for download

-Save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.

GATE is one of India's most prestigious national-level exams, which allows eligible candidates to take admissions in MTech courses in reputable national institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs and other top institutes, along with recruitment opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The validity of GATE 2026 score will remain for three years, making it useful for both immediate admissions and future opportunities.