GATE 2026 Result out at goaps.iitg.ac.in.: IIT Guwahati releases toppers' list; check how to download GATE merit list pdf

To download the GATE result 2026, students will require their enrollment ID and password. IIT Guwahati will shortly publish the list of GATE 2026 toppers after the results. The GATE 2026 exam was held on February 7, 8, and 14 for 30 subjects.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has finally released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 branch-wise toppers' list today, March 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate exams are required to visit the official website to check their results at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The board has allowed candidates to check the toppers of CSE, EE, ME, ECE, DA, and other papers. Additionally, candidates can now be able to check their raw marks and scores calculated out of 100 and via the normalisation process.

Candidates who appeared for the MTech entrance exam can access their results from the official website and also on the GOAPS portal.

The GATE 2026 result links are as follows.

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

goaps.iitg.ac.in/login.

To download the GATE result 2026, students will require their enrollment ID and password. IIT Guwahati will shortly publish the list of GATE 2026 toppers after the results. The GATE 2026 exam was held on February 7, 8, and 14 for 30 subjects.

GATE 2026 Toppers' List

While the official site is yet to drop the toppers' list, unofficial data revealed that Satyaky Jana secured AIR 10 in PI, while Shashwat Mishra ranked AIR 20 with 74 marks and a GATE score of 814 in XE, and also secured AIR 84 with 65.67 marks and a GATE score of 801 in ME. Harikrishna Mishra ranked AIR 23 with 73 marks and a GATE score of 802 in XE.



According to the unofficial list of PhysicsWallah, tet toppers include Raja Majhi (IN, Rank 1), Ekta Priyadarshinee (CH, Rank 1), SH Gowtham Gudimella (XE, Rank 1), Prabal Srivastava (ES, Rank 2), Prasad Naik (PI, Rank 2), and Raja Majhi (ECE, Rank 4). Other notable performers include Rajat Pareek (XE, Rank 4), SH Gowtham Gudimella (PI, Rank 4), Pothuri Raju (ECE, Rank 7), and Rahul Sharma (XE, Rank 7). The list also features Sachin Chaudhary (CSE, Rank 18), Anant Narayan Upadhyay (EE, Rank 26), and several others across various disciplines and batches.



Note: This list is unofficial and subject to verification. Official rankings may vary

How to download the GATE 2026 merit list PDF?

To download the GATE 2026 merit list, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official websites: gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in

2. Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link

3. The merit list PDF will appear on your screen

4. Download and save the PDF

5. Take a printout for future reference



GATE Result 2026: What is the date for the scorecard?



The GATE scorecard 2026 will be issued to qualified candidates from March 27 onwards. Students who have passed the exam will be able to download their scorecard using their enrollment ID and password. Candidates can download their scorecard till May 31 (for free). Post that, they can download their scorecard till December 31 by paying a fee of INR 500.