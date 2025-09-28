GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their applications via the official portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, 28 September 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their applications via the official portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. For those who miss today’s deadline, registration with a late fee will remain open until 9 October 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted on 7, 8, 14, and 15 February 2026, with results scheduled to be announced on 19 March 2026.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or the humanities from a recognised institution to be eligible for GATE 2026. Students currently enrolled in these programmes who are in their third year or higher are also eligible to apply.

The qualifying degree must be recognised as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, or other comparable courses by the Ministry of Education (MoE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), or Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). GATE 2026 is also open to candidates who have obtained, or are pursuing, a qualifying degree from a foreign university.

Important Dates

28 September 2025: Last day to register without a late fee

9 October 2025: Last day to register with a late fee

7, 8, 14, 15 February 2026: Examination dates

19 March 2026: Results declaration

The examinations will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, with two sessions each day: 09:30–12:30 and 14:30–17:30.

GATE Exam 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply here

Step 1- Visit the official IIT GATE 2026 website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.



Step 2: Go to the Application Portal.



Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.



Step 4: Register by entering the required details.



Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.



Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.



Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

GATE Exam 2026: List of documents required