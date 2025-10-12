GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

The registration for GATE 2026 has been extended until October 13, 2025, with a late fee. Candidates can apply through the official portal, paying the required fee and submitting the necessary documents. The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates now have until October 13, 2025, to complete their registration process with an additional late fee. This extension provides a final opportunity for candidates who have yet to register for the prestigious exam to submit their applications.

GATE 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The examination is an essential requirement for those seeking admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech/ M.S.) at IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions, along with job opportunities in public sector enterprises (PSEs).

How to register for GATE 2026

Candidates wishing to register for GATE 2026 can do so by visiting the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The registration process involves several key steps:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official GATE 2026 portal. Access the Application Portal: Click on the registration link. Fill in the Details: Enter all required personal, academic, and contact information in the application form. Upload Documents: Ensure that all necessary documents, such as educational certificates, identity proof, and a photograph, are uploaded as per the instructions. Pay the Fee: After filling out the form, candidates must pay the application fee along with the late fee. Submit the Form: After payment, review the application, save it, and submit it for processing.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for GATE 2026 varies based on the candidate's category and the time of registration. During the extended registration period, the following fee structure applies:

For Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):

Regular period: Rs 1000

Extended period: Rs 1500

For all other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):

Regular period: Rs 2000

Extended period: Rs 2500

Candidates should make sure to submit the fee within the specified time frame to avoid further delays.

Application Status

Once the registration is completed, candidates can track the status of their applications via the login link provided on the GATE 2026 portal. There are different stages in the application review process:

Under Scrutiny: The application is being reviewed.

Application Accepted: No further action is needed as the application has been accepted.

Application Submitted (No Payment): The application is incomplete as payment has yet to be made.

Payment Received Successfully: The application has been successfully submitted with payment and is now under scrutiny.

Defect Rectification Done: Any issues found in the application have been corrected, and it is now under review.

Incomplete or Defective Application: The application has defects that need to be rectified by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the application status and ensure that their details are accurate to avoid any complications.

With the last date for registration fast approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete their applications without delay to ensure they don't miss out on this critical opportunity for GATE 2026.