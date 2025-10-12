GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'
EDUCATION
The registration for GATE 2026 has been extended until October 13, 2025, with a late fee. Candidates can apply through the official portal, paying the required fee and submitting the necessary documents. The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates now have until October 13, 2025, to complete their registration process with an additional late fee. This extension provides a final opportunity for candidates who have yet to register for the prestigious exam to submit their applications.
GATE 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The examination is an essential requirement for those seeking admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech/ M.S.) at IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions, along with job opportunities in public sector enterprises (PSEs).
Candidates wishing to register for GATE 2026 can do so by visiting the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The registration process involves several key steps:
The application fee for GATE 2026 varies based on the candidate's category and the time of registration. During the extended registration period, the following fee structure applies:
For Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):
For all other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):
Candidates should make sure to submit the fee within the specified time frame to avoid further delays.
Once the registration is completed, candidates can track the status of their applications via the login link provided on the GATE 2026 portal. There are different stages in the application review process:
Candidates are advised to regularly check the application status and ensure that their details are accurate to avoid any complications.
With the last date for registration fast approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete their applications without delay to ensure they don't miss out on this critical opportunity for GATE 2026.