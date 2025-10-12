Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here

Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections

IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MMBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MMBS student ...

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three D

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

The registration for GATE 2026 has been extended until October 13, 2025, with a late fee. Candidates can apply through the official portal, paying the required fee and submitting the necessary documents. The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates now have until October 13, 2025, to complete their registration process with an additional late fee. This extension provides a final opportunity for candidates who have yet to register for the prestigious exam to submit their applications.

GATE 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The examination is an essential requirement for those seeking admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech/ M.S.) at IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions, along with job opportunities in public sector enterprises (PSEs).

How to register for GATE 2026

Candidates wishing to register for GATE 2026 can do so by visiting the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The registration process involves several key steps:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official GATE 2026 portal.
  2. Access the Application Portal: Click on the registration link.
  3. Fill in the Details: Enter all required personal, academic, and contact information in the application form.
  4. Upload Documents: Ensure that all necessary documents, such as educational certificates, identity proof, and a photograph, are uploaded as per the instructions.
  5. Pay the Fee: After filling out the form, candidates must pay the application fee along with the late fee.
  6. Submit the Form: After payment, review the application, save it, and submit it for processing.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for GATE 2026 varies based on the candidate's category and the time of registration. During the extended registration period, the following fee structure applies:

For Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):

  • Regular period: Rs 1000
  • Extended period: Rs 1500

For all other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):

  • Regular period: Rs 2000
  • Extended period: Rs 2500

Candidates should make sure to submit the fee within the specified time frame to avoid further delays.

Application Status

Once the registration is completed, candidates can track the status of their applications via the login link provided on the GATE 2026 portal. There are different stages in the application review process:

  • Under Scrutiny: The application is being reviewed.
  • Application Accepted: No further action is needed as the application has been accepted.
  • Application Submitted (No Payment): The application is incomplete as payment has yet to be made.
  • Payment Received Successfully: The application has been successfully submitted with payment and is now under scrutiny.
  • Defect Rectification Done: Any issues found in the application have been corrected, and it is now under review.
  • Incomplete or Defective Application: The application has defects that need to be rectified by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the application status and ensure that their details are accurate to avoid any complications.

With the last date for registration fast approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete their applications without delay to ensure they don't miss out on this critical opportunity for GATE 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift: 'In our line of work, a 12-hour day is...'
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Anil Ambani aide Ashok Kumar Pal sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’
IPL 2026 Auction dates revealed: Know deets about venue, retention deadline and more
IPL 2026 Auction dates revealed: Know deets about venue, retention deadline
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE