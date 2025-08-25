GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more

GATE 2026 exam: This year, new changes have been introduced in the examination. IIT Guwahati has offered paper-combinations for students who wish to appear in more than two tests.

New changes have been introduced in GATE exam 2026.

Summary:



-GATE 2026 exam will be organized by IIT Guwahati

-Registration will start on August 28, 2025

-Two key changes have been introduced this year

-IIT Guwahati also offers two-paper combinations

GATE 2026 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exam will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. GATE 2026 Exam registration will start on August 28, 2025. However, this year the IISC and IITs have introduced two crucial changes in the examination. Candidates who wish to take the exam can check the requirements regarding the GATE 2026 exam on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on a rotational basis. Following are the details regarding the new changes, paper combinations and eligibility criteria.

What are the key changes in GATE 2026 Exam?

-In the GATE 2026 exam, two crucial changes have been introduced. The first one is that a new examination has been introduced, it is “Energy Science”- Paper Code- 1 in the Group “Engineering Sciences (XE)”.

-The second change is that from this year the online application fees for candidates coming under the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be reduced. The fee for these candidates has also been reduced to Rs. 1000 and for other category candidates, it is Rs. 2,000.

What are two-paper combinations?

IIT Guwahati has offered paper-combinations for students who wish to appear in more than two tests. These students can choose to take two tests if there is a provision of giving two papers together. For example- students can give the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination only with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).

What are the eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 exam?

The eligibility for GATE exam includes students who are either pursuing undergraduate program and are in their third year of degree course or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

How to apply for GATE Exam 2026?

Candidates can start to apply for the examination starting August 28 by clicking on “Application Portal” located on the home page of the official website.