Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra festivities? Details here

GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Ek Chatur Naar trailer review: 'Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor', her cat-and-mouse game with Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses netizens

Thama actor Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy hits you can't miss, from Badhaai Ho to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill 20 people, including 5 journalists

Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for 4 days this week - Note the dates

Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? What is its punishment, know about anti-dowry acts

After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check possible contenders

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati's father Bhikari Singh breaks silence on her murder, says, 'I have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra festivities? Details here

Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra?

GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more

GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise, he is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more

GATE 2026 exam: This year, new changes have been introduced in the examination. IIT Guwahati has offered paper-combinations for students who wish to appear in more than two tests.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:21 PM IST

GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more
New changes have been introduced in GATE exam 2026.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Summary: 


    -GATE 2026 exam will be organized by IIT Guwahati

    -Registration will start on August 28, 2025

    -Two key changes have been introduced this year

    -IIT Guwahati also offers two-paper combinations

    GATE 2026 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exam will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. GATE 2026 Exam registration will start on August 28, 2025. However, this year the IISC and IITs have introduced two crucial changes in the examination. Candidates who wish to take the exam can check the requirements regarding the GATE 2026 exam on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on a rotational basis. Following are the details regarding the new changes, paper combinations and eligibility criteria.

    What are the key changes in GATE 2026 Exam?

    -In the GATE 2026 exam, two crucial changes have been introduced. The first one is that a new examination has been introduced, it is “Energy Science”- Paper Code- 1 in the Group “Engineering Sciences (XE)”.

    -The second change is that from this year the online application fees for candidates coming under the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be reduced. The fee for these candidates has also been reduced to Rs. 1000 and for other category candidates, it is Rs. 2,000.

    What are two-paper combinations?

    IIT Guwahati has offered paper-combinations for students who wish to appear in more than two tests. These students can choose to take two tests if there is a provision of giving two papers together. For example- students can give the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination only with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).

    What are the eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 exam?

    The eligibility for GATE exam includes students who are either pursuing undergraduate program and are in their third year of degree course or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

    How to apply for GATE Exam 2026?

    Candidates can start to apply for the examination starting August 28 by clicking on “Application Portal” located on the home page of the official website.  

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show
    Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show
    Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos of her meeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan go viral, says 'Ghar se...'
    Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos...
    Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth
    7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth
    GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more
    GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility
    Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under
    Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE