GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the full official schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. According to the schedule, each examination day will have two sessions -- forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The schedule specifies the dates and session slots for each of the 30 test papers.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates

The examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in a computer‑based test (CBT) format.

GATE 2026: Paper-wise schedule

The official schedule for GATE 2026, released by IIT Guwahati, is provided below:

GATE 2026: Important instructions

GATE 2026 will be conducted entirely in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Candidates are allowed to use only the virtual calculator provided within the test interface Electronic devices such as mobile phones or personal calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. All candidates are expected to follow security and health guidelines issued by the examination authorities. Any deviation from the prescribed instructions may result in disqualification from the examination.

About GATE 2026

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination. It assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities.

GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. IIT Guwahati is the Organising Institute for GATE 2026.