GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here

EDUCATION
GATE Exam: The schedule specifies the dates and session slots for each of the 30 test papers.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the full official schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. According to the schedule, each examination day will have two sessions -- forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The schedule specifies the dates and session slots for each of the 30 test papers.
The examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in a computer‑based test (CBT) format.
The official schedule for GATE 2026, released by IIT Guwahati, is provided below:
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination. It assesses the candidates for a comprehensive understanding of different undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Architecture/Humanities.
GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. IIT Guwahati is the Organising Institute for GATE 2026.