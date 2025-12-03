GATE 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released on THIS date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Know how to download hall ticket

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards are set to be released on January 2, 2026, ahead of the national-level examination.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards are set to be released on January 2, 2026, ahead of the national-level examination. Candidates appearing for the exam will need to download their admit cards from the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.

How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Log in using the credentials provided during registration.

Navigate to the Admit Card section on the candidate dashboard.

Verify all personal and exam-related details for accuracy.

Exam Schedule and Conducting Authorities

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will conduct the GATE 2026 examination in collaboration with IISc Bengaluru and all IITs across the country. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 is being conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) under the Ministry of Education. The examination will cover 30 test papers, each consisting of 100 marks, with General Aptitude (GA) accounting for 15 marks and the remaining 85 marks based on the specific test paper syllabus. All papers will be conducted in English.

Scope and Validity of GATE 2026

GATE is a prestigious national-level exam designed to assess candidates’ understanding of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Humanities, Commerce, and Arts. Scores obtained in GATE 2026 will be valid for three years from the date of result declaration, allowing candidates to use their scores for higher studies, PSU recruitment, or research opportunities.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly and ensure all details are correct to avoid any last-minute discrepancies before the exam.