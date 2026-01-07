GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati to release GATE hall ticket TODAY? Step-by-step guidelines to download, direct link here

GATE Exam 2026 Admit Card Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to announce the GATE 2026 admit card soon. The admit cards will be released soon at gate2026.iitg.ac. IIT Guwahati released an official notification on January 2, 2026, confirming the delay.

IIT Guwahati released an official notification on January 2, 2026, confirming the delay. However, no official date for the admit card release has been announced yet. In 2025, the admit cards were released on January 7, by IIT Roorkee. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for MTech, MSc, and PhD, will be conducted between February 7 and 15, 2026.

How to download GATE 2026 admit cards?