GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket, check steps to download, exam dates, schedule

IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards on January 13. Candidates who will take the GATE 2026 exam must check their information as they download GATE 2026 admit card.

IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards on January 13, Tuesday. Candidates who have filled in the application form must download GATE 2026 hall tickets from the official website at the GATE 2026 admit card download link- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

For the GATE Exam 2026, IIT Guwahati is the organising institute. According to the official notification, the GATE 2026 examination will be conducted from February 7 and February 15, 2026, across multiple centres in India and abroad.

Candidates who will take the GATE 2026 exam must check their information as they download GATE 2026 admit card which includes the candidate’s name and parents’ names, roll number, address, and more. The Gate 2026 was earlier postponed and was initially scheduled for January 2, 2026.

The organizing body has opened the download portal, letting candidates receive their exam documents ahead of the test dates.

Steps to download GATE 2026 Admit Card

These are the step for Gate 2026 admit card download.

Step 1. Visit the official GATE 2026 portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2. Log in using your registered Enrollment ID / Email address and Password.

Step 3. Find and click on the "Download Admit Card" link.

Step 4. Carefully verify all details, including your name, photograph, signature, exam date, time, and venue.

Step 5. Download the PDF and take multiple printouts for the exam day and future reference.

Direct Link: GATE 2026 Admit Card

GATE 2026 Exam schedule

In case a candidate finds any error in the GATE 2026 admit card, they must immediately contact the GATE administering authority at IIT Guwahati and get their problems resolved in advance ahead of the commencement of the examination.

GATE 2026 will include a total of 30 test papers. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on GATE exam dates, first a morning session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and another will be an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm during the weekends from February 7–15.