Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film
Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children
SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper
China again provokes India with claim over Shaksgam Valley: What is the dispute all about?
Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'
New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more
GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket, check steps to download, exam dates, schedule
O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...
EDUCATION
IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards on January 13. Candidates who will take the GATE 2026 exam must check their information as they download GATE 2026 admit card.
IIT Guwahati, GATE 2026 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards on January 13, Tuesday. Candidates who have filled in the application form must download GATE 2026 hall tickets from the official website at the GATE 2026 admit card download link- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.
For the GATE Exam 2026, IIT Guwahati is the organising institute. According to the official notification, the GATE 2026 examination will be conducted from February 7 and February 15, 2026, across multiple centres in India and abroad.
Candidates who will take the GATE 2026 exam must check their information as they download GATE 2026 admit card which includes the candidate’s name and parents’ names, roll number, address, and more. The Gate 2026 was earlier postponed and was initially scheduled for January 2, 2026.
The organizing body has opened the download portal, letting candidates receive their exam documents ahead of the test dates.
These are the step for Gate 2026 admit card download.
Step 1. Visit the official GATE 2026 portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Step 2. Log in using your registered Enrollment ID / Email address and Password.
Step 3. Find and click on the "Download Admit Card" link.
Step 4. Carefully verify all details, including your name, photograph, signature, exam date, time, and venue.
Step 5. Download the PDF and take multiple printouts for the exam day and future reference.
Direct Link: GATE 2026 Admit Card
In case a candidate finds any error in the GATE 2026 admit card, they must immediately contact the GATE administering authority at IIT Guwahati and get their problems resolved in advance ahead of the commencement of the examination.
GATE 2026 will include a total of 30 test papers. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on GATE exam dates, first a morning session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and another will be an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm during the weekends from February 7–15.