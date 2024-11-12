IIT Roorkee today announced the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on its official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, today, November 12.

Candidates registered for the GATE 2025 exam can now access the detailed timetable to plan their preparations. According to the exam schedule for February 2025, specific test papers have been assigned to designated dates and time slots.

Each day will feature two sessions: a forenoon (FN) session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon (AN) session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can check full timetable here:

Date 9.30 am to 12.30 pm 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm Feb 1, 2025 CS1, AG, MA CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN Feb 2, 2025 ME, PE, AR EE Feb 15, 2025 CY, AE, DA, ES, PI EC, GE, XH, BM, EY Feb 16, 2025 CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN

The GATE 2025 exam will feature three types of questions: multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. In MCQs, candidates will need to select one correct answer from four options. MSQs will require selecting one or more correct answers from the same set of options, while NAT questions will require candidates to input their answers using a virtual keypad.