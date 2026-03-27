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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'

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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches

What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about 10 most devastating avalanches

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'

Not Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, steps to download

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, step

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GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, steps to download

IIT Guwahati has released the scorecards for GATE exam 2026 on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website to download their result

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, steps to download
GATE 2025 Result Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, steps to download
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2026 on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website to download their result.  

The GATE exam 2026 was held on February- 1,2,15, and 16. The provisional answer key was already issued last month on February 27, and candidates were allowed to raise objections by March 1, 2026. The exam included questions in three formats: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). 

The GATE 2026 scorecard mentions the candidate’s marks out of 100, the normalised GATE score out of 1000, and the All India Rank (AIR), reflecting their position among lakhs of candidates. Along with this, the result also lists the qualifying marks for each paper. Alongside these primary data, the scorecard also includes crucial personal and exam details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, paper code, and the validity period of the score, which extends for three years. 

GATE 2026 scorecards: Steps to download  

Candidates must follow these steps given here to download the GATE 2026 scorecards from the official website:  

-Click on the official GATE 2026 website or directly access the GOAPS portal. 
 
-Click on the “GATE 2026 Scorecard” link available on the homepage. 
 
-Log in using your enrolment ID/email address and password. 
 
-Enter the security captcha code displayed on the screen. 
 
-After logging in, locate and click on the “Download Scorecard” option 
 
-Your scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format. 
 
-You can then download and save the file. Also, you must take a printout for future admission and recruitment processes.

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What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches
What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about 10 most devastating avalanches
Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'
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