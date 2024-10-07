Twitter
Education

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

Applicants can choose to appear for a maximum of two test papers. The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with two shifts on each exam day. The detailed paper-wise schedule and admit cards will be released at a later date.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

The online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will close tomorrow. Candidates who haven't yet applied can submit their forms, along with the late fee, by 11:59 pm on October 7 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The regular application window closed on October 3. During this extended period, the application fee is ₹1,400 for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, and ₹2,300 for all others.

In the regular window, the fee was ₹900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and ₹1,800 for others.

Applicants can choose to appear for a maximum of two test papers. The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with two shifts on each exam day. The detailed paper-wise schedule and admit cards will be released at a later date.

To apply for GATE 2025, candidates must have a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. Students currently in the third year or higher of their undergraduate programs are also eligible. Additionally, professional certifications equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees, approved by the MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC, are accepted.

Required Documents for GATE 2025 Registration:

  • A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph, as per the specifications in the information bulletin.
  • A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature, as specified.
  • A scanned copy of the category certificate (SC/ST) in PDF format, if applicable.
  • A scanned copy of the PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.
  • A scanned copy of the dyslexia certificate in PDF format, if applicable.
  • A scanned copy of a valid photo ID (Aadhar-UID preferred, or Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License).
