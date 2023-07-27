Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

The GATE Exam is held every year for candidates to get admission into master programs in engineering. The candidates are selected after they meet the GATE cut-off mark for the year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 notification is all set to be issued by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. Along with the notification, registration details for GATE 2024 will also be released. The announcement will be made on the official website - www.gate.iisc.ac.in. 

The GATE Exam is held every year for candidates to get admission into master programs in engineering. The candidates are selected after they meet the GATE cut-off mark for the year.

General Aptitude (GA), which is a necessity for all GATE exams, includes 15 of the 100 marks and the remaining 85 marks are assigned to questions from the syllabus.

In 2023, the GATE registration period was from August 30 to October 7, 2022. The admit card was made available on January 9, 2023. GATE Exams were then held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the results were made available on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2024 Application Form: Step-by-step process to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Register and fill in the required details 

Step 3: Registration ID will be generated and a password is needed to be created by the candidate. 

Step 4: Enter your registration ID and password and finish the registration

Step 5: Upload the required documents along with the recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Now, Save and Submit.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

How long are GATE scores valid? 

The GATE scorecard is valid for 3 years from the date of the results and candidates will be able to enroll in college for the next 3 years. 

There is no minimum score/percentage needed to appear for the GATE 2024 Exam. 

