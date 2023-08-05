GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to apply at the official website— gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 notification is expected to be released soon by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. Along with the notification, registration details for GATE 2024 will also be released. The announcement will be made on the official website - www.gate.iisc.ac.in. As per media reports, the registration process for GATE 2024 is expected to begin from August 24, 2023.

The GATE Exam is held every year for candidates to get admission into master programs in engineering. The candidates are selected after they meet the GATE cut-off mark for the year.

General Aptitude (GA), which is a necessity for all GATE exams, includes 15 of the 100 marks and the remaining 85 marks are assigned to questions from the syllabus.

In 2023, the GATE registration period was from August 30 to October 7, 2022. The admit card was made available on January 9, 2023. GATE Exams were then held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the results were made available on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2024 Application: Documents Required to Application online

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

SC/ST certificate in pdf format

PwD Certificate

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document

GATE 2024 Application Form: Step-by-step process to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Register and fill in the required details

Step 3: Registration ID will be generated and a password is needed to be created by the candidate.

Step 4: Enter your registration ID and password and finish the registration

Step 5: Upload the required documents along with the recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Now, Save and Submit.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

How long are GATE scores valid?

The GATE scorecard is valid for 3 years from the date of the results and candidates will be able to enroll in college for the next 3 years.

There is no minimum score/percentage needed to appear for the GATE 2024 Exam.