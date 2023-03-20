GATE 2023 score card releasing tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, know who to check

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to release the scorecard for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on March 21. GATE 2023 result was released on Thursday (March 16). GATE 2023 scorecard will be available on the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The GATE exam is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE result 2023: how to check the scorecard

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on the Candidate Login

Enter your required log in details

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

GATE result 2023: toppers