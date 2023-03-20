Search icon
GATE 2023 score card releasing tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in, know who to check

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to release the scorecard for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on March 21. GATE 2023 result was released on Thursday (March 16). GATE 2023 scorecard will be available on the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. 

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The GATE exam is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE result 2023: how to check the scorecard

  • Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Click on the Candidate Login
  • Enter your required log in details
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

GATE result 2023: toppers

