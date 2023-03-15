GATE 2023 Result tomorrow: See how and website to check here

GATE 2023| Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow, March 16. Once announced, candidates can check their results from the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 result will be available for download on March 21.

The GATE 2023 exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE is a national-level exam held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Read: IBPS PO Result 2023 to fill over 8400 vacancies declared: See how and where to check

GATE 2023 result: How to check