GATE 2023 Result tomorrow: See how and website to check here

GATE 2023 Results will be released tomorrow at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

GATE 2023| Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow, March 16. Once announced, candidates can check their results from the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 result will be available for download on March 21. 

The GATE 2023 exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE is a national-level exam held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE 2023 result: How to check 

  • Go to the GATE 2023 website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Login to the candidate portal or open the result link and enter the asked details.
  • Submit and view your scorecard.
  • Save a copy of the result page for future reference.
