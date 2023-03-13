GATE 2023 Result to be declared on March 16 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check scorecard online

File photo

GATE 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to declare the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 next week. According to the announcement, GATE 2023 Result will be released on March 16 and scorecards will be uploaded on the website on March 21. Once released, candidates can check the GATE scores through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 provisional answer key was released on February 21 and a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was given till February 25.

Candidates' responses to GATE 2023 have also been released. The final version of the answer key is expected to be published along with result.

GATE 2023: Steps to check result

Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the result link and enter the required details.

Check and download your GATE result.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE 2023 Exam Important Dates

GATE 2023 Exams: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023

Candidate’s response: February 15, 2023

Answer keys: February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 was held in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts each day – the first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.