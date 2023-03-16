Search icon
GATE 2023 Result releasing today at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download result online

GATE is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result today (March 16). Once released, candidates can check their result through the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be available till March 21. 

GATE 2023 was held in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts each day – the first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE 2023: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Click on the result link and enter the required details.
  • Check and download your GATE result.
  • Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE 2023 Exam Important Dates 

  • GATE 2023 Exams: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023
  • Candidate’s response: February 15, 2023
  • Answer keys: February 21, 2023
  • Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023
  • Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
  • Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023
