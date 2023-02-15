Search icon
GATE 2023 Response sheet out at gate.iitk.ac.in: How to download, other details here

GATE 2023 response sheet has been released at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

GATE 2023 Response sheet | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Response Sheet. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can download the response sheet from the official site-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 examination was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21. The window will open to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key, if any, between February 22 to February 25. The final results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available to candidates on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023 Response Sheet: How to download

  1. Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  2. Go to login link and a new page will open.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your responses will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the responses and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
