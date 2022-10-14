Search icon
GATE 2023: Registration with late fee to end today, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) to conclude the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) registration with a late fee today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 registrations started on August 30 and the last date to apply without a late fee was October 7, 2022. The online registration gate.iitk.ac.in with a late fee will end at midnight.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The call letters will be released on January 3 and GATE 2023 Results would be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration: List of documents required

A high-quality photograph
Candidate's signature
Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format
PwD certificate in PDF format
Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.
Class 10th Marksheet, 12th mark sheet, and College degree certificate
Scanned copy of any of the valid photo IDs such as Aadhar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.

GATE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves. 

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration. 

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form. 

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form. 

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

