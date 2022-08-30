GATE 2023 Registration to begin today at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to apply, eligibility criteria, exam pattern

File Photo

GATE 2023 registration process is all set to begin today -August 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can register without paying a late fee till September 30, 2022.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur had earlier released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format in twenty-nine subject areas. The exam will be held in several cities in India and outside. IIT Kanpur had recently added 23 new cities for GATE 2023. Now, the exam will be conducted in 219 cities across India.

GATE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The official notification reads, "The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible."

GATE 2023 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).