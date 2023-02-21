GATE 2023 Provisional Answer Key out: From official link to important dates, check all important details here

GATE 2023 provisional answer key out | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) provisional answer key 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can check the answer key from the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will need to login with their enrollment ID or email address and password.

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at centres across the country. It is to be noted that this is only the provisional answer key and candidates have from February 22 to February 25 to raise their objections. The GATE 2023 result will be declared on March 16 and the scorecards will be available on March 21.

GATE 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to download

Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in

Open the candidate login portal

Log in to the candidate portal by entering your enrollment ID or email address and password

Check the answer key and calculate your marks.

GATE 2023: About exam

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2023 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.